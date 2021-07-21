National Best Warrior Competition 2021

Sgt. James McGill, with 1297TH CSSB, MDARNG, New York Army National Guard, swims with his rifle above his head during the water survival training event at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 21, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US Hometown: WARWICK, NY, US