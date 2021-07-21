Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, with 114th Transportation Company, MNARNG, Minnesota Army National Guard, exits the pool after finishing the 100 meter swim during the water survival training at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 21, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 23:05
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US
    Hometown: MINNETONKA, MN, US
    ARNG
    AZNG
    MinnesotaNationalGuard
    2021BESTWARRIOR
    ARNGBESTWARRIOR21
    GrandCanyonState

