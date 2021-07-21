U.S. Marine Corps Docent Highhorse I. Little, a Docent at the Command Museum, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), gives a tour to new Marines at MCRD, July 21, 2021. Docents were the volunteers at the museum who gave tours and taught visitors Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6744116
|VIRIN:
|210721-M-CI314-1031
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
