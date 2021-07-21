U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Preston W. Beverly (left), and Private Hutton R. Morse (right), new Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, listen to a docent during their visit to the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 21, 2021. Docents were the volunteers at the museum who gave tours and taught visitors Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:41 Photo ID: 6744113 VIRIN: 210721-M-CI314-1020 Resolution: 4020x2680 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.