    Charlie Company Museum Visit [Image 4 of 6]

    Charlie Company Museum Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Private Isaac E. Dugdale, a new Marine of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, listens to a docent during his visit to the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 21, 2021. Docents were the volunteers at the museum who gave tours and taught visitors Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6744114
    VIRIN: 210721-M-CI314-1028
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

