U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Neil Palbusa, 375th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, creates a mold on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 13, 2021. The 375th DS Airmen provided assistance to dental residents at Scott AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 10:38
|Photo ID:
|6742967
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-NW874-1008
|Resolution:
|6044x4034
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New changes to dental [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT