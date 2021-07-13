Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New changes to dental [Image 1 of 2]

    New changes to dental

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Shawn Hamilton, 375th Dental Squadron dental instrument processing center tech, sanitizes dental instruments on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 13, 2021. The 375th DS supports 5000 active duty service members at Scott AFB, allowing troops to be deployed to execute the mission of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 10:38
    Photo ID: 6742966
    VIRIN: 210713-F-NW874-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New changes to dental [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New changes to dental
    New changes to dental

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New changes to dental

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deactivation
    Scott AFB
    375th Dental Squadron
    Team Scott
    375th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT