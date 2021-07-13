Shawn Hamilton, 375th Dental Squadron dental instrument processing center tech, sanitizes dental instruments on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 13, 2021. The 375th DS supports 5000 active duty service members at Scott AFB, allowing troops to be deployed to execute the mission of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 10:38
|Photo ID:
|6742966
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-NW874-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New changes to dental [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
