New changes to dental

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL - On July 23, 2021 the 375th Dental Squadron will deactivate and will no longer be accepting dependents and retirees for regular treatment. The 375th DS will continue to operate as a flight under the 375th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron providing active-duty members with continued dental treatment.



“For the last 50 years Scott has supported a large number of retirees and dependents,” said Tech Sgt. Derek Finster, 375th Dental Squadron superintendent. “When the residency closes, we will move to a troop clinic only.”



Dependents and retirees will need to contact their primary care manager to continue their dental care in the civilian sector. Dental care for active-duty members will remain at building 1635 as they continue to operate as a part of the 375th OMRS.



“Nothing will change in the care we provide,” said Finster. “We still have an endodontist, periodontist, and we still have an oral surgeon. The only thing we will be losing is providing orthodontic treatment.”



The Dental Squadrons inactivation also coincides with the end of the dental residency program at Scott Air Force Base, with the last class graduating from the Dental Program this month.



“The residency program is closing due to a strategic decision that was made by the Air Force Dental Service,” said Staff Sgt. Haily Lawerence, 375th DS flight chief, “There needed to be changes made to reduce officers and enlisted authorization in dental across the board. With the reduction, Advanced Education in General Dentistry-1 programs were evaluated and it was decided Scott AEGD-1 Program would be closed after the 2020-2021 class.”



Even with its deactivation and assimilation under the 375th OMRS, the 375th DS will continue to enable service members in their mission at Scott by safeguarding global mobility through optimal oral health care and readiness.

