143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan

The previous Area Support Group Qatar assumed command of Area Support Group Jordan from the 143rd Regional Support Group, Connecticut Army National Guard. Col. Toni Sabo and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Hernandez uncased the ASG-J colors as they assumed command from Col. Thomas Dennis and Command Sgt. Maj. Orlando Anderson.
