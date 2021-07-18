143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan

JORDAN -- On Sunday 18 July 2021, the 143rd Regional Support Group, Connecticut Army National Guard, transferred authority of Area Support Group Jordan to the new permanent Area Support Group Jordan, previously Area Support Group Qatar, in a ceremony held at Joint Training Center in Jordan. The 143rd RSG, led by Colonel Thomas Dennis and Command Sgt. Major Orlando Anderson, completed its mission on Sunday.



“Today is the end of mission for 143rd RSG,” said Col. Dennis. “This ceremony marks the culmination of 14 months of hard work and dedication by the Soldiers of the 143rd RSG that began when we received our notification of sourcing in May of last year.”



The 143rd RSG mobilized in October of 2020 to Fort Hood, Texas after spending 20 days in Connecticut preparing for the mission here in Jordan. In Late October, the RSG mobilized to Jordan to begin the process of assuming authority of Jordan from the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Mobilizing during the COVID-19 pandemic was a unique challenge added onto their mission of providing support to all U.S. and Coalition forces in Jordan, but the RSG was ready and able to complete the mission by adding COVID-19 mitigation measures to all processes to ensure the safety to all Soldiers and Coalition forces.



“Since they arrived, the Soldiers of the Connecticut Army National Guard’s 143rd Support Group have excelled with this diverse mission,” said Brigadier General Justin Swanson, Deputy Commander General, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, during his speech while officiating the Transition of Authority ceremony. “This great unit was made even better under the leadership of Col. Dennis and Command Sgt. Maj. Anderson.”



During the mission of the 143rd Regional Support Group, they provided support to over 4,000 Soldiers, Marines, Airmen, Sailors, Guardians, DoD Civilians and Contractors. The 143rd RSG provided the integration of Base Operations Support-Integrator (BOS-I) and Communications-Integrator (COMM-I) for Jordan including bases under Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield).



“My intent as the Area Support Group Jordan commander was to provide the highest level of support as possible to all bases we were responsible for,” said Col Dennis. “I believe we were successful in this regard.”



With the COVID-19 pandemic, the 143rd RSG established a quarantine site for incoming Soldiers and coalition forces to be processed in. Over 1,500 personnel were processed and stayed at the quarantine site during RSG’s mission.



The 143rd RSG Host Nation Coordination Cell cleared more than $100 million worth of military cargo through the country of Jordan. The ASG-J special staff provided support all of DoD Forces throughout the country. The Department of Public Works planned and contracted $8 million worth of property to update the current area to transition it to an active-duty station.



The RSG S4 Operational Contract Support Integration Cell created and managed over $100 million in over 100 contracts to support all elements of Army Central and Marine Central forces in Jordan.



“The 143rd leadership never lost sight of one of their core missions, to continually build and sustain readiness in their Soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Swanson.

