Col. Thomas Dennis and Command Sgt. Maj. Orlando Anderson case the 143rd Regional Support Group colors during a Transition of Authority ceremony. The 143rd transition command of Area Support Group Jordan to Col. Toni Sabo and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Hernandez, the previous Area Support Group Qatar command team.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6742827
|VIRIN:
|210718-A-BR386-994
|Resolution:
|3648x5033
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan
