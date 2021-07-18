Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan [Image 2 of 4]

    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan

    JORDAN

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Col. Thomas Dennis and Command Sgt. Maj. Orlando Anderson case the 143rd Regional Support Group colors during a Transition of Authority ceremony. The 143rd transition command of Area Support Group Jordan to Col. Toni Sabo and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Hernandez, the previous Area Support Group Qatar command team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6742827
    VIRIN: 210718-A-BR386-994
    Resolution: 3648x5033
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan
    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan
    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan
    ASG-J Transitions To A New Command Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    143rd RSG Completes Mission in Jordan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Army National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    ARCENT
    ASG-J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT