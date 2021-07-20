210719-N-RC369-1061 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2021) – Sailors practice handling a patient on a stretcher during a general quarters drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 19. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6742768 VIRIN: 210719-N-RC359-1061 Resolution: 3835x3200 Size: 301.15 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.