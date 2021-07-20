USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters

210719-N-RC369-1030 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Stewart Huseby, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Colton Martin simulate combating a fire during a general quarters drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 19. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

