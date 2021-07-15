Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taser Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Pick, 18th Security Forces Squadron trainer, uses a taser on Airman Jordan Vittitow and Airman Michael Sciume II, both 18th Security Forces Squadron defenders, during taser training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2021. Taser exposure is mandatory for all security forces members to become certified in carrying a taser in order to fully understand how they affect the body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:02
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
