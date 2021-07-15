U.S. Airmen from the 18th Mission Support Group attend taser training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2021. Taser exposure is mandatory for all security forces members to become certified in carrying a taser in order to fully understand how they affect the body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:02 Photo ID: 6742483 VIRIN: 210715-F-IV266-1001 Resolution: 7105x4737 Size: 23.54 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taser Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.