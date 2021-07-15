U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Pick, 18th Security Forces Squadron trainer, explains how a taser functions during taser training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2021. Taser exposure is mandatory for all security forces members to become certified in carrying a taser in order to fully understand how they affect the body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
