1st Lt. Joshua Moeller fires an M4 rifle

1st Lt. Joshua Moeller, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), fires an M4 rifle in Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 20th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

