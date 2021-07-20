Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson fires an M4 rifle

Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron on the 419th Fighter Wing, fires an M4 rifle in Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 20th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

