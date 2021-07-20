Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson fires an M4 rifle [Image 1 of 3]

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson fires an M4 rifle

    VT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron on the 419th Fighter Wing, fires an M4 rifle in Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 20th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 21:12
    Photo ID: 6742362
    VIRIN: 210720-A-SZ193-604
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: VT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson fires an M4 rifle [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson fires an M4 rifle
    Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford marks shot group
    1st Lt. Joshua Moeller fires an M4 rifle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    m4
    joint training
    air force reserve
    army reserve
    CIOR
    Team selection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT