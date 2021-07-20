Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford, 108th Training Command, marks his shot groups after firing an M4 rifle in Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 20th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 21:12 Photo ID: 6742363 VIRIN: 210720-A-SZ193-666 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5 MB Location: VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford marks shot group [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.