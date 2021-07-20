Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thai and U.S. Forces Training 2021 [Image 10 of 10]

    Thai and U.S. Forces Training 2021

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper from the Royal Thai Army jumps off of a tower as part of a Basic Airborne Refresher (B.A.R.) course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on July 20, 2021. The Royal Thai Army and 82nd Airborne Division are training together to increase interoperability and prepare for future bilateral exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6742138
    VIRIN: 210720-A-HK139-694
    Resolution: 4760x3096
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thai and U.S. Forces Training 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDiv
    RoyalThaiArmy
    AirborneInteroperability

