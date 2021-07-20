Thai and U.S. Forces Training 2021

Paratroopers from the Royal Thai Army participate in Basic Airborne Refresher (B.A.R.) course with Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on July 20, 2021. The Royal Thai Army and 82nd Airborne Division are training together to increase interoperability and prepare for future bilateral exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

