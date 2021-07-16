PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Ramirez with the 561st Network Operations Squadron runs a soccer ball down the field at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2021. Soccer was one of 27 events held during the Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day hosted by the 21st Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6741992 VIRIN: 210716-F-IC495-1059 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 8.55 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.