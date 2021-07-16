Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Ramirez with the 561st Network Operations Squadron runs a soccer ball down the field at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2021. Soccer was one of 27 events held during the Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day hosted by the 21st Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6741992
    VIRIN: 210716-F-IC495-1059
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force

