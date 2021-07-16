PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Ramirez with the 561st Network Operations Squadron runs a soccer ball down the field at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2021. Soccer was one of 27 events held during the Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day hosted by the 21st Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6741992
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-IC495-1059
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS
