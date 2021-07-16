Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Philip Patton with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command plays tennis during Sports and Field Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2021. Other activities hosted during the Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day included soccer, basketball, flag football, horseshoes and volleyball. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6741990
    VIRIN: 210716-F-IC495-1058
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day
    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day
    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day
    Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT