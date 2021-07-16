Peterson AFB Sports and Field Day

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Erway, 21st Communications Squadron, plays volleyball during Sports and Field Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2021. The 21st Force Support Squadron hosted the base-wide event open to active duty Airmen and Guardians, and DoD civilians. Families were also invited to attend the free picnic lunch. (U.S. Space force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)
