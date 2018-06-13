Soldiers of the 67th Army Band perform at Old Faithfull, June 13, 2018. Phillips retired after 35 years of service as a CW4 in September of 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Rob Trubia)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6741988
|VIRIN:
|180613-Z-XT787-0001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years
LEAVE A COMMENT