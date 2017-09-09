Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years

    67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Stewart Dyer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 plays mandolin at a 67th Army Band performance on September 9, 2017 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Stew Dyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6741986
    VIRIN: 170909-Z-XT787-0001
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years
    67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years
    67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    67th Army Band

