U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 plays mandolin at a 67th Army Band performance on September 9, 2017 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Stew Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6741986
|VIRIN:
|170909-Z-XT787-0001
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years
LEAVE A COMMENT