67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years

WHEATLAND, Wyo. – U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Phillips, hung up his mandolin on 35 years of dedication and service to the military. He was honored during a retirement ceremony at the Wheatland Armory, Wyo., on July 3, 2021.



Phillips started his career as a euphonium player in the 1st Marine Division Band. He then joined the Marine Corps Reserve as an Air Support Operator, before transferring to the Colorado Army National Guard in 1991. Phillips was selected for Warrant Officer Candidate School and took command of Colorado’s 101st Army Band in 2001.



Later in 2012, Phillips transferred to the Wyoming Army National Guard and took command of the 67th Army Band. He led the band on a rewarding journey until he retired as a CW4 in September 2020.



“My time in the military is a cherished part of my life,” said Phillips.



Phillips’ love of music wasn’t just in uniform. He is a retired music educator who spent 30 years teaching young musicians. Phillips co-directs the Jeffco Community Band, as well as, performs with the Jeffco Brass, and the local senior community – where his wife works.



For retirement, Phillips plans to keep his workout routine with friends, while still volunteering his time, and musical talents, in his community. He is also looking forward to spending his free weekends with his wife.



“My thanks to the Wyoming Army National Guard for allowing me to extend my career,” said Phillips. “I am grateful for the time spent with the Soldiers of the 67th Army Band. If I was magically young again I would do it all over.”

