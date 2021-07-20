Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island

210720-N-IV962-1222

SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2021) – Rear Adm. Dion D. English, director, logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Capt. Thomas Ulmer, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), right, and Capt. Tony Chavez, executive officer of Makin Island. His visit comes after Makin Island returned from deployment, supporting U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

