Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island [Image 1 of 5]

    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210720-N-IV962-1042
    SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2021) – Rear Adm. Dion D. English, director, logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Sailors during a visit aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). His visit comes after Makin Island returned from deployment, supporting U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6741891
    VIRIN: 210720-N-IV962-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island
    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island
    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island
    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island
    Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT