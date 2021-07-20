Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island

210720-N-IV962-1042
SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2021) – Rear Adm. Dion D. English, director, logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Sailors during a visit aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). His visit comes after Makin Island returned from deployment, supporting U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
