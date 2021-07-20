210720-N-IV962-1197
SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2021) – Rear Adm. Dion D. English, director, logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, renders a salute during departing honors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). His visit comes after Makin Island returned from deployment, supporting U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
This work, Rear Adm. English Visits Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
