    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools [Image 3 of 3]

    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Jason Martinez vaccinates a patient Dell H Robison Middle School on Friday, Jul. 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6741873
    VIRIN: 210716-Z-KL044-102
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

