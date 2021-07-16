Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools

Nevada Guard heads to Dell H Robison and Ed Von Tobel middle schools to give easier access to communities that have a lower percentage of vaccinations. The demand for vaccines is going down and these sites are no different. Sgt. Daniel Sheahan says that it doesn’t matter.

“It’s not about how many people come a day, it’s about what percentage of each community we can get vaccinated,” Sheahan says. "It's also a great opportunity for our communities to interact with the soldiers."

The sites are open July 15th through the 17th and July 20-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make your appointment at southernnevadahealthdistrict.com

