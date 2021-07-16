Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools

    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools

    Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Spc. Jason Martinez vaccinates a patient Dell H Robison Middle School on Friday, Jul....... read more read more

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Story by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Nevada Guard heads to Dell H Robison and Ed Von Tobel middle schools to give easier access to communities that have a lower percentage of vaccinations. The demand for vaccines is going down and these sites are no different. Sgt. Daniel Sheahan says that it doesn’t matter.
    “It’s not about how many people come a day, it’s about what percentage of each community we can get vaccinated,” Sheahan says. "It's also a great opportunity for our communities to interact with the soldiers."
    The sites are open July 15th through the 17th and July 20-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make your appointment at southernnevadahealthdistrict.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:52
    Story ID: 401315
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT