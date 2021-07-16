Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools [Image 2 of 3]

    Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Kelly Tucker draws out the Pfizer vaccine at Dell H Robison Middle School on Friday, Jul. 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    This work, Nevada Guard Carries on COVID-19 Mission at Middle Schools [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

