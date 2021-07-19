PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University

Spc. José Cruz Nazario, a medic from the Puerto Rico National Guard, prepares a participant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at American University in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, on July 19, 2021. The vaccination continues on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. In Manatí campus, the vaccination event will be on Wednesday and Thursday at the same hours. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues its mission to vaccinate all citizens and achieve the immunization of the population, supporting the Department of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Vélez)

