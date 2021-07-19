PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University

A mother and her daughter arrive at American University in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfc. Jerrick Cruz from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard prepares the documents for the process. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues its mission to vaccinate all citizens and achieve the immunization of the population, supporting the Department of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Vélez)

