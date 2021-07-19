Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University [Image 2 of 4]

    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pfc. Jerrick Cruz from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard fills the official vaccination document for a family before getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at American University in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2021. The vaccination continues on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. In Manatí campus, the vaccination event will be on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues its mission to vaccinate all citizens and achieve the immunization of the population, supporting the Department of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Vélez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6741634
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-HW727-2238
    Resolution: 1990x1326
    Size: 941.5 KB
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University
    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University
    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University
    PRNG Vaccinate Students and Community at American University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armynationalguard
    airnationalguard
    puertoriconationalguard
    nationalguardbureau
    operationwarpspeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT