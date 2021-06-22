Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Soldiers and civilian staff gather in the unit’s memorial garden, June 22, to add the names of nine Soldiers lost over the past year. For Soldiers battling a life-ending, or terminal illness, the SRU’s focus includes improving quality of life for the Soldier, relieving physical, emotional and spiritual suffering, and supporting their loved ones during a very difficult time. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.
Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden
