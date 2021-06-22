A family member reads the names of Soldiers who are honored in the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Warrior Memorial Garden. For Soldiers battling a life-ending, or terminal illness, the SRU’s focus includes improving quality of life for the Soldier, relieving physical, emotional and spiritual suffering, and supporting their loved ones during a very difficult time. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.
Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden
