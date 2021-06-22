Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    A family member reads the names of Soldiers who are honored in the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Warrior Memorial Garden. For Soldiers battling a life-ending, or terminal illness, the SRU’s focus includes improving quality of life for the Soldier, relieving physical, emotional and spiritual suffering, and supporting their loved ones during a very difficult time. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

