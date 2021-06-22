Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan welcomes Gold Star families and other guests to a breakfast and memorial garden rededication ceremony at the unit, June 22. During the breakfast SRU staff and families reconnect, share their stories and open their hearts to new members who have experienced the loss of a Soldier.

