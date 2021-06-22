Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan welcomes Gold Star families and other guests to a breakfast and memorial garden rededication ceremony at the unit, June 22. During the breakfast SRU staff and families reconnect, share their stories and open their hearts to new members who have experienced the loss of a Soldier.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6741629 VIRIN: 210622-A-OT285-001 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 726.44 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.