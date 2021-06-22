Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan welcomes Gold Star families and other guests to a breakfast and memorial garden rededication ceremony at the unit, June 22. During the breakfast SRU staff and families reconnect, share their stories and open their hearts to new members who have experienced the loss of a Soldier.
Fort Campbell SRU rededicates Warrior Memorial Garden
