    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman [Image 3 of 3]

    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    210707-N-AC165-0022 (July 7, 2021) – Second Officer Alex Footman, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the significance of an underway replenishment. An UNREP is a broad term for supplying ships at sea with fuel, stores, parts, and ammunition by way of connected replenishment (CONREP) or vertical replenishment (VERTREP). UNREP was first developed in the early 20th century and was the Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method for the last 100 years. UNREP is a vital capability that enables the joint warfighter and partner nations to keep their forces at sea and on station for extended periods of time. Their ability to remain “in the fight” and have Combat Logistics Forces, like Diehl, rendezvous underway is critical in meeting strategic and tactical objectives.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:38
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman [Image 3 of 3], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #We Are MSC

