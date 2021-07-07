We are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman

210707-N-AC165-0020 (July 7, 2021) – Second Officer Alex Footman, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the role of a second officer, responsible for cargo operations aboard Diehl. The second officer is a civil service mariner (CIVMAR) employed by the Navy to serve the Military Sealift Command onboard naval auxiliaries and hybrid-manned warships worldwide, in peace and war. The second officer assists both the master and first officer in carrying out their responsibilities and duties that can include assuming command of the ship in their absence. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations. MSC provides on-time logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, in contested or uncontested environments. Diehl is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers that make up MSC’s Combat Logistics Force.

