Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman [Image 1 of 3]

    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    210707-N-AC165-0020 (July 7, 2021) – Second Officer Alex Footman, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the role of a second officer, responsible for cargo operations aboard Diehl. The second officer is a civil service mariner (CIVMAR) employed by the Navy to serve the Military Sealift Command onboard naval auxiliaries and hybrid-manned warships worldwide, in peace and war. The second officer assists both the master and first officer in carrying out their responsibilities and duties that can include assuming command of the ship in their absence. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations. MSC provides on-time logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, in contested or uncontested environments. Diehl is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers that make up MSC’s Combat Logistics Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:40
    Photo ID: 6741526
    VIRIN: 210707-N-AC165-0009
    Resolution: 2660x1844
    Size: 788.17 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman [Image 3 of 3], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman
    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman
    We Are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We are MSC: Second Officer Alex Footman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #We Are MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT