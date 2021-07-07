Serbian Police from the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) and U.S. Army Green Berets conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Goč, Serbia, June 28 - July 9 2021. The JCET aims to improve planning, maneuvering, and crisis response for Serbian and U.S. forces in mountainous terrain.
This work, JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
