Serbian Police from the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) and U.S. Army Green Berets conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Goč, Serbia, June 28 - July 9 2021. The JCET aims to improve planning, maneuvering, and crisis response for Serbian and U.S. forces in mountainous terrain.

Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets, by SGT Monique ONeill