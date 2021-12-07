Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets [Image 16 of 17]

    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets

    BELGRADE, SERBIA

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Monique ONeill 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Serbian Police from the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) and U.S. Army Green Berets conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Goč, Serbia, June 28 - July 9 2021. The JCET aims to improve planning, maneuvering, and crisis response for Serbian and U.S. forces in mountainous terrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:42
    Photo ID: 6741515
    VIRIN: 210712-A-XR719-115
    Resolution: 2048x1684
    Size: 839.78 KB
    Location: BELGRADE, RS 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets
    JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Serbia
    Green Berets
    Special Forces
    SAJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT