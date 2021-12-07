Serbian Police from the Special Anti-terrorist Unit (SAJ) and U.S. Army Green Berets conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Goč, Serbia, June 28 - July 9 2021. The JCET aims to improve planning, maneuvering, and crisis response for Serbian and U.S. forces in mountainous terrain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6741515 VIRIN: 210712-A-XR719-115 Resolution: 2048x1684 Size: 839.78 KB Location: BELGRADE, RS Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JCET Serbian SAJ and Green Berets [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.