LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Army Sgt. James Moto, laboratory specialist, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder, performs a litter drag with a simulated casualty during Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Best Warrior Competition, July 7. The competition challenged Soldiers from across Germany, Belgium and Italy, physically, emotionally and spiritually as they were tested on various tasks and skills including Army Warrior Tasks, medical knowledge and prolonged field care, stress shoot, military Drill and ceremony, ruck marches, Land navigation, combat lifesaving under pressure, combat water survival, and written and oral examinations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:15 Photo ID: 6741349 VIRIN: 210712-A-EK666-0296 Resolution: 5324x3803 Size: 2.79 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC Soldiers vie to earn “Best Warrior” title [Image 14 of 14], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.