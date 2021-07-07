LRMC Soldiers vie to earn “Best Warrior” title

LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Spc. Jesse Arellano, patient administration specialist, Patient Administration Division, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder, engages a target during the stress shoot event of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Best Warrior Competition, July 7. The competition challenged Soldiers from across Germany, Belgium and Italy, physically, emotionally and spiritually as they were tested on various tasks and skills including Army Warrior Tasks, medical knowledge and prolonged field care, stress shoot, military Drill and ceremony, ruck marches, Land navigation, combat lifesaving under pressure, combat water survival, and written and oral examinations.

Date Taken: 07.07.2021
Location: LANDSTUHL, BW, DE