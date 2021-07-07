LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Army Sgt. James Moto, laboratory specialist, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder, performs a litter drag with a simulated casualty during Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Best Warrior Competition, July 7. The competition challenged Soldiers from across Germany, Belgium and Italy, physically, emotionally and spiritually as they were tested on various tasks and skills including Army Warrior Tasks, medical knowledge and prolonged field care, stress shoot, military Drill and ceremony, ruck marches, Land navigation, combat lifesaving under pressure, combat water survival, and written and oral examinations.
|07.07.2021
|07.20.2021 10:14
|6741348
|210712-A-EK666-0295
|3798x2713
|1.27 MB
|LANDSTUHL, BW, DE
|2
|1
LRMC Soldiers vie to earn "Best Warrior" title
