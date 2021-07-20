Citadel Pacific 2021 Gate Runner/HSB Drills

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Emily Laponsie assesses Master-at-Arms Seaman Cameron Molin as he responds to a simulated unauthorized base entry during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP