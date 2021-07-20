Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Allocca, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Harbor Patrol Unit, delivers a safety brief to CFAS’ Security Officer Lt. Steve Caezza and Chief Staff Officer Cdr. Douglas Kennedy prior to a drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at CFAS July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021
This work, Citadel Pacific 2021 Gate Runner/HSB Drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala