    Citadel Pacific 2021 Gate Runner/HSB Drills [Image 4 of 4]

    Citadel Pacific 2021 Gate Runner/HSB Drills

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Cameron Molin, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) security department, inspects a vehicle during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at CFAS July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2021 Gate Runner/HSB Drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

